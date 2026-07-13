The Isle of Man Government is ‘not considering’ a celebratory bank holiday if England were to win the World Cup on Sunday.
UK Prime Minister Kier Starmer recently hinted that there would be a bank holiday, saying that he did not want to ‘jinx’ England's chances and indicating that the issue could be revisited if they reached or won the final.
Subsequent reporting from multiple UK outlets said the government was expected to announce an additional bank holiday in the event of an England victory, with Friday, July 24 widely reported as the likely date to coincide with a victory parade.
However, when asked if the Isle of Man was considering something similar, a Government spokesperson said: ‘No consideration of that matter has taken place.’
England progressed through the quarter-finals on Saturday night with a nervy 2-1 win over Norway after extra-time, with two-goal midfielder Jude Bellingham proving to be the hero.
The Three Lions will now take on defending champions Argentina in the semi-final, which kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday, July 15.