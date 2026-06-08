Inquests have been opened into the closed road deaths of two riders.
Experienced competitor Alan Oversby, 68, died in a red-flag incident on the approach to Ballakeighan corner on the Billown course during the Pre-TT Classic 400cc race on Sunday May 24.
Machine fabricator and welder Mr Oversby, who lived at Bolton-le-Sands in Lancashire, died as a result of the injuries he sustained in the motorcycle collision, a post mortem concluded.
Investigations are also continuing into the death of Daniel Ingham, 33, who had been competing in his first TT.
The inquest heard that the design engineer from Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, had been airlifted from the scene but subsequently pronounced deceased.
A post mortem concluded that Mr Ingham died as a result of injuries sustained due to a motorcycle collision.
Mr Brooks adjourned the inquest to allow inquiries to continue.
Advocate Darren Taubitz, on behalf ACU Events and Southern 100 MCR, organisers of the Pre-TT Classic, expressed his sincere condolences to the families of both riders.
Mr Oversby was an experienced Pre-TT Classic road races competitor, first competing in 2005 and taking his first win in 2006. In total he had 16 wins including two races on the day he died.
Mr Ingham had made his Mountain Course debut in 2016 in the Manx Grand Prix.
Some £25,000 has been raised in his memory after a GoFundMe page was set up to support his wife and two children.