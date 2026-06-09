Caroline Kelly is a woman determined to see that no other family should have to endure the heartbreak she has experienced.
The mum-of-four says her world 'fell apart' when her daughter Emily died by suicide at the age of 13 and is now speaking out in a bid to break the stigma surrounding mental health.
Emily, a Year 9 pupil at Ballakermeen High School, was just 13 when she lost her life in October 2025. Her death left the island in shock.
After months trying to come to terms with the loss of the youngest of her four children, Caroline now feels strong enough to campaign for greater awareness of mental health issues.
She is now set to take part in the Parish Walk on June 20 in memory of her daughter, raising money for charities including Ed Space and Isle Stand Up to Suicide while promoting awareness of mental health.
‘Suicide is a dirty word to a lot of people and, before what happened to Emily, I didn't really understand it,’ she said.
‘There is such a huge stigma around suicide and mental health issues.
‘But why is there such a stigma and why do people think it's so bad?
‘If you have cancer, everyone rallies around you and it wouldn't make you feel less of a person.
‘But if you have mental health issues, people often stay away. They are either frightened or don't know how to behave around you. Mental health difficulties are still an illness and they can kill people.’
Although the circumstances of Emily's death will be examined at a future inquest, Caroline is focused on ensuring her daughter leaves a lasting legacy.
‘Emily didn't let on how she was feeling,’ Caroline explained. ‘In so many respects she was open and honest and we chatted all the time. She had no issues coming out to me as gay, but she didn't open up about her mental health.
‘But I want to get the message out there that it is okay to talk and open up.’
Caroline wants to encourage anyone struggling with their mental health to speak out, particularly young people.
‘I think young people feel that if they speak about certain things the situation might escalate and become embarrassing,’ she said.
‘But I want to tell them it isn't.
‘It's okay not to be okay. It isn't embarrassing. It takes a lot of strength to ask for help.
‘If I can get just one person to speak up, it will have been worth it. Emily didn't open up, so I was never able to help her.
‘I think it should be discussed more in schools and there should be lessons around resilience.’
Caroline also believes parents and wider society should not dismiss the feelings of teenagers as trivial or simply put changes in behaviour down to 'going through a phase'.
‘Just because they are 13 or 14 doesn't mean their problems are any less valid than those of an adult,’ she said.
‘They might be young, but we have to remember that whatever is troubling them is the biggest thing in their life at that moment.’
Caroline also paid an emotional tribute to her daughter.
‘Emily was just so funny. She had such a great sense of humour,’ she said. ‘She was headstrong and had her own style. She was just... so Emily.
‘Losing her to suicide was the most horrific day of my life.
‘Emily was a one-off. She was kind, smart, loving and quirky, with brilliant one-liners. She was more than my daughter - she was my best friend.
‘For 13 years she was by my side. We did everything together - laugh, cry, be silly, share eye-rolls through the good, the bad and the ugly.
‘I miss everything about Emily. Her coat is still hanging up and I don't have the heart to take it down. Her school shoes are still by the front door.’
Caroline is also grateful to those who have helped her through the trauma of losing Emily, including family, friends and professionals.
Emily's friend Daniel McGill has already raised money for Ed Space after completing a gruelling 24-hour relay run along Douglas Promenade in her memory at the end of April.
‘Everyone has been so supportive,’ Caroline said. ‘Ed Space has been brilliant and has provided me with emotional support.
‘I didn't know much about the mental health charities on the island before, but the likes of Ed Space and Isle Stand Up to Suicide are fantastic.
‘They do more than make a cup of tea and have a chat. They are actively trying to break the stigma around mental health.
‘The island community has been amazing. I would like to thank my sister Kat, my brother Ray, my sister-in-law Sharnie, the Kennaugh family and Daniel's mum Tracy.
‘I also cannot thank the island's police enough for everything they have done. They have stood by me throughout it all.’
She will complete the Parish Walk alongside Sam Crowhurst-Waters, who works at the Children's Centre, and one of Emily's teachers.
‘I have been up at 3am training before going to work,’ Caroline said. ‘Every step I take will be a step of hope, love and pride in honour of Emily, while raising awareness of mental health and suicide.
‘Every donation, no matter how small, goes to these amazing charities that help so many people on our wonderful island, and every share helps spread awareness.
‘Emily's death is not something I can ever get over, but if I can help save one person then all of this will be worth it.’
To donate or find out more, visit: www.justgiving.com/page/sam-caroline and www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sam-caroline