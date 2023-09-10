Erin Arts Centre’s 2023-24 piano series gets under way on Saturday (September 23) with a morning masterclass and evening recital by South Korean pianist Minkyu Kim.
His programme will include works by Beethoven, Liszt and Onac.
The free masterclass, from 11am, will see Minkyu playing excerpts and discussing the programme.
Minkyu studied piano at Goyang High School of Arts and Seoul National University, as well as harpsichord.
After graduating in 2017, he began his studies at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland (RCS) on a full scholarship from the ABRSM.
While studying for his Master of Music, he has received a number of prizes, including first prize in the Liszt Society Competition.
He is now studying for a Doctor of Performance at the RCS.
As a scholar, he has recently taken over much of the editing of the Liszt Society Journal.
The recital starts at 7.30pm. Tickets (£15 for adults or £2 for under 18s) are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk/erinartscentre
Book your spot for the free masterclass online too.