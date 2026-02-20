The island’s musical theatre community is mourning the loss of Trish Fargher, who passed away recently at the age of 58 in Hospice Isle of Man following a short illness.
Well known and deeply loved across the island, Trish has been described as a shining light within the island theatre scene for many years.
A gifted performer with a natural flair for comedy, she brought warmth, humour and powerful vocals to every role she took on. She was the beloved sister of Cath, Karen and David, and a devoted partner to Sid Solomon.
Her sister, Karen Corkill, paid tribute to Trish’s vibrant spirit and lasting impact, saying: ‘The legacy Trish has left behind is one of a genuine love of music, comedy and creativity. She loved performing and entertaining and had a brilliant sense of humour and comedy timing.’
Trish starred in many of the Douglas Choral Union’s productions, taking on some of musical theatre’s most iconic leading roles.
Manx audiences will remember her as Grizabella in Cats, Eponine in the first amateur production of Les Miserables, and Mother Superior in Sister Act, just to name a few.
Friend Christine Wild said her memory will be marked by ‘an amazing sense of humour’.
In a tribute on social media, Christine added: ‘She was a wonderful lifelong friend, supporter and ambassador to the school and to myself. She is such a loss to the theatre world in the island and an even bigger loss to all who knew her.
‘Everybody loved Trish - how could you not have loved such a warm, loving, fun loving, clever and kind hearted girl? We are all heartbroken for her and heartbroken to lose her. We send our deep and sincere condolences to her wonderful family.’
Trish also shared a close friendship with Lorna Pearson-Brown, later forming the singing duo ‘Illusion’, which performed in clubs across the UK.