There are only a couple of weeks to visit an exhibition of local artists at the Manx Museum.
Titled ‘Home’, the exhibition features 65 pieces of work of artists from the Creative Network, ranging from drawings to paintings, ceramics, mixed media, photography and sculpture. But the display will come to an end later this month.
Each piece appearing in the exhibition was selected by an expert panel for display including Manx artist and educator Ian Coulson, internationally renowned sculptor Professor Michael Sandle RA and Katie King, Manx National Heritage Curator for Art and Social History.
Hannah Murphy, assistant curator for Manx National Heritage, said: ‘The Isle of Man has an absolutely thriving arts community and it has been a pleasure to showcase the work of so many local artists and their interpretation of ‘Home’ at the Manx Museum.’
‘HOME’ ends on Sunday, April 14 at the Manx Museum and will be followed by ‘Wild Mann’ nature photography exhibition, which will feature stunning images of the Isle of Man’s wildlife and natural environment, captured by local photographers. It will open on Saturday, April 27 to coincide with the start of Manx Wildlife Week.
Admission is free, with donations welcome. Visit www.manxnationalheritage.im/whats-on to find our more.