The Arts Society’s latest lecture is set to look at architecture and textiles in Uzkbekistan.
‘The Golden Road to Samarkand: The Art Architecture and Textiles of Uzbekistan’, will take place at the Manx Museum on Tuesday, February 18 from 11.30am to 12.30pm.
Free to members of the Arts Society and £10 for guests, the lecture will be given by Chris Aslan, who studied at Oxford University but is now based in Cambridge.
When he’s not lecturing, Chris is also an author, most recently writing the book ‘Unravelling the Silk Road’ which has been published by Icon Books and looks at the history of the countries that lie along the ‘Silk Road’.
Talking about the upcoming lecture, a spokesperson from the Arts Society said: ‘Uzbekistan, with its rich cultural history, stands as a testament to the fusion of art, architecture and textiles that have evolved over millennia.
‘This Central Asian nation, nestled on the ancient Silk Road, has seen a continuous blending of diverse cultural influences, particularly from Persia, Turkic, Russian, and Islamic traditions.
‘As a result, Uzbekistan’s artistic expressions reflect both its historical legacy and its dynamic modern identity.
‘Architecture in Uzbekistan is most notably defined by its Islamic structures, built during the Timurid Empire in the 14th and 15th centuries.
‘Cities like Samarkand, Bukhara, and Khiva serve as prime examples of the architectural grandeur of the period.
‘One of the most iconic buildings in the region is the Registan in Samarkand, a vast architectural ensemble that consists of three grand madrasahs [Islamic schools], each showcasing intricate tile work, soaring domes, and expansive courtyards.
‘These structures emphasize symmetry and the importance of sacred geometry in Islamic architecture.
‘The use of blue and turquoise tiles in geometrically complex patterns is a hallmark of this style, adding vibrancy and radiance to the cityscape.’
As well as the architecture. the lecture will also look at the ‘celebrated’ artistic tradition of textiles in the country and detail different techniques such as silk weaving and ‘Ikat’ (dyeing).
‘These textiles are often used to make traditional Uzbek garments such as robes (called “chapan”), headscarves and rugs,’ the spokesperson added.
‘Chris Aslan will contrast this history with the brutalist Soviet buildings of Tashkent, Urgench and Nukus, and the lecture will be a wonderful overview of the Silk Road and a primer for anyone thinking of visiting the area.’