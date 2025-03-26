The lecture will be given by Julien Richards, who has lectured widely in continuing education to groups and societies and to special interest tour companies for a number of years.
It will look at cars in Avant Garde and Art Deco art, which ‘symbolise the spirit of progress, modernity, and style that characterised the early 20th century’.
A spokesperson from the Arts Council commented: ‘Both artistic movements embraced technological advances and sought to express a break from traditional forms, integrating sleek, streamlined designs with a sense of luxury, speed, and innovation.
‘Art Deco emerged in the 1920s and reached its peak in the 1930s, coinciding with the rise of the automobile as a symbol of wealth and modern living.
‘The movement is known for its geometric patterns, rich colors, and lavish materials like chrome, lacquer, and polished metals, all of which were often mirrored in car designs.
‘Avant Garde, on the other hand, was a broader cultural movement that spanned various art forms, including painting, sculpture, architecture, and design, from the early 20th century.
‘Rooted in the desire to break from tradition and explore new, experimental forms, Avant Garde artists often sought to incorporate industrial elements into their work.
‘This included the emerging technology of automobiles, which were seen as a manifestation of the modern age's industrial progress.
‘While Art Deco vehicles highlighted luxury and elegance, Avant Garde art captured the energy and revolutionary spirit of the machine age, merging the beauty of form with the allure of progress.’
Free to members of the Arts Society and £10 for guests, the lecture will be held in the Manx Museum Lecture Theatre on Tuesday, April 15 at 11:30am.