A launch event has taken place for a big charity fundraiser in Peel Castle next month.
The Lieutenant Governor John Lorimer attended the launch alongside Sarah Maltby MHK at the offices of Sigco group and Thomas Millar in Douglas.
The event will see a number of brave souls spend the night at Peel Castle in aid of Breast Cancer Now Volunteering.
The fundraisers will have to keep an eye out for the Moddey Dhoo when they take part in the sleepover in May.
The charity is no stranger to such fundraisers having organised a sleepover up Snaefell for a night under the stars which raised several thousands of pounds.
The new challenge will see the hardy fundraisers not only potentially battling the elements but also have to keep an eye out for ghostly black dogs in the ruins of the castle in the dead of night.
The challenge will be held on Saturday May 4 and has been sponsored by Sigco Group and supported by Thomas Miller (Isle of Man) Limited.
For more info head to Breast Cancer Now Volunteering in Isle of Man Facebook page.