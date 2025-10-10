The public are being invited to ‘pick their own pumpkin’ at the suitably named ‘Pumpkin Field’ in Sulby this weekend (October 18-19).
Based near Kella Farm on St Jude’s Road, the Hop-tu-Naa/Halloween event offers visitors a chance to handpick their seasonal favourites while supporting local producers.
Aside from picking pumpkins, the gathering will also feature a selection of stalls from nearby businesses, including wood-fired pizzas from Parish Pantry, eggs and pork products from Little Meadow Farm, spicy goods from Fire Island, and homemade jams and preserves courtesy of Three Witches Kitchen.
Organisers are encouraging attendees to come prepared for the outdoors, advising suitable clothing and footwear due to potentially muddy conditions. The field is accessible by turning left at Sulby Bridge when heading into Ramsey, with signs in place to guide visitors.
In line with environmental efforts, guests are asked to bring their own bags to carry their purchases. While there is no dedicated car park, limited roadside parking is available, and visitors are urged to be mindful of other road users.
Families are welcome, though children must be supervised at all times. Dogs are not permitted at the event.
The ‘pick your own pumpkin’ event will take place on both Saturday, October 18 and Sunday, October 19, from 10am to 4pm both days.
A spokesperson from one of the event’s stallholders, nearby Little Meadow Farm in Jurby, commented: ‘The count down has officially begun! Mark your calendars for this year’s pumpkin picking event.
‘We will be joining them on the Saturday with other stallholders for a fantastic day.
‘We will be bringing our eggs, pork, Honey Mann’s honey and Lough Dhoo potatoes. It’s brilliant fun for the kids and there are plenty of photo opportunities.’