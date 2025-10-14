If you have a craving for a show or event, here is your guide to the VillaGaiety’s events over the next week.
The Roses - Broadway Cinema
Life seems easy for picture-perfect couple Theo and Ivy: successful careers, a loving marriage, great kids.
However, a tinderbox of fierce competition and hidden resentments soon emerge when Theo's career nosedives and Ivy's own ambitions take off.
The Roses will be showing from Friday, October 17 until Thursday, October 23.
Wildlife on Ice: from Japan to Antarctica with Philippe Ricordel - Broadway Cinema
In the space of two hours, enjoy World Wildlife Photography starting in Hokkaido in northern Japan and be delighted by up close images of Snow Monkeys, Red Crowned Cranes, Steller Sea Eagles, Red Foxes and Sika Deer.
Tickets cost £15 for adults and it will take place at 11:05am on Saturday, October 18.
The Time Seekers - Villa Marina Prom Suite
Have you ever dreamt of seeing a dinosaur? Meeting an Ancient Egyptian? Sharing tea time with a robot?
Join The Wardrobe Ensemble for a thrilling journey through time where you take the steering wheel!
The Time Seekers is an inspiring, warm and audience driven children’s show that journeys through history, exploring the people and places of our past and future with songs, humour and lots of audience interaction.
Two shows will take place on Saturday, October 18 (1pm) and Sunday, October 19 (11am).
