More than 50 members and friends of the Rotary Club of Rushen and Western Mann enjoyed a visit to the Manx Aviation and Military Museum as part of a special social event.
The gathering, called ‘Fare Cracker’, took place on Saturday, September 13, at Ronaldsway Airport, where guests also enjoyed afternoon tea on board G-MAUD, a former Manx Airlines ATP aircraft.
The aircraft, which has undergone extensive restoration, was filled with passengers for the first time in 25 years.
Museum director Ivor Ramsden MBE said the occasion marked a memorable moment for the museum and the restoration project.
‘It gave me great pleasure to show over 50 Rotarians and friends around the museum and to see them all on board the ATP aircraft,’ he said. ‘This was the first time in 25 years that it had been full of passengers and was the culmination of a long period of restoration. Everyone enjoyed it and I hope that this could be the first of many such events.’
David Scott, president of the Rotary Club of Rushen and Western Mann, said members were pleased to join the museum in celebrating its 25th anniversary.
‘Everyone loved the event, which went without a hitch,’ he said. ‘We are pleased to have been able to make two donations of £150 to support the ongoing work of both charities – the Manx Aviation and Military Museum and the ATP Preservation Project.’
The museum, located near Ronaldsway Airport, was founded in 2000 and is home to exhibits on Manx military and aviation history. The ATP aircraft, once operated by Manx Airlines, has been restored as part of the museum’s ongoing preservation work.
The Rotary Club of Rushen and Western Mann is one of three Rotary clubs on the Isle of Man and supports community projects across the south and west of the island.