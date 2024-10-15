The lead singer of the popular band Scouting For Girls has said that ‘venues like the Villa Marina’ are his favourite to perform at.
Roy Stride will be joined by band-members Peter Ellard and Greg Churchouse for their ‘The Place We Used To Meet’ tour show at the Villa Marina on Sunday, October 20.
The popular band will perform music from their latest album, as well as cult classics such as ‘She’s So Lovely’, ‘Elvis Ain’t Dead’, ‘Heartbeat’ and ‘This Ain’t A Love Song’.
This is the third time the group will have been to the island, previously performing at the Villa in August 2010 and as part of the TT celebrations in 2018.
Talking about the Villa Marina, Roy said: ‘Venues like the Villa Maria are my favorite, and I still remember that gig [in 2010] really clearly.
‘They're my favorite venues because they’ve got history and the size of them is perfect. It doesn't matter where you are in the building - if you want to, you can be right up close, literally meters away from the band, or even if you are at the back of the venue you can still see everything.
‘There’s really good lights and a PA system too. You're hearing the sound, you're feeling it and you're in the moment. I'm buzzing to come back to the island.’
The band, which was first formed in 2005, has performed live shows every year since, with Roy on piano and lead guitar/vocals, Greg on bass guitar and Pete on drums.
Roy said: ‘We're really proud of our live show - it's all about getting everybody involved.
‘We do find that people who only know maybe a couple of our songs or who who rarely ever go to gigs come along and think this is what live music is all about.
‘It’s a really mad fanbase because you could argue that we were most popular 15 years ago when She’s So Lovely came out, but our current tour has sold more tickets than we’ve ever sold.’
Talking about the band’s favourite songs to perform, Roy commented: ‘Our drummer always jokes that She's So Lovely is his favorite song, because he knows it's the end of the concert!
‘There's a couple of songs in our new album that I enjoy. We've got a song called Razor Glass, which we're filming the video for at all the shows on this tour. So if you come to the show on Sunday, you're going to be in the final video. We're looking forward to playing that one as well.
‘The great thing is that I put together the set, so I just get to put all my favorites in. There's not really any in particular. Sometimes I know people complain about bands playing their biggest songs, but for us it's about building the energy around those songs and making them work really well.’
To find out more information and book tickets for the show on Sunday evening, you can visit https://www.villagaiety.com/whats-on/scouting-for-girls/