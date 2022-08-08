Subscribe newsletter
Active Souls has been helping adults play their way to fitness with innovative takes on kids’ games for four years. Now founder Mikey Haslett has gone one step further and set up a summer camp for youngsters.
Dodgeball, rounders and tag – all with an Active Souls twist to keep the games interesting.
That’s what the adults who take part in weekly sessions have come to expect.
And now, youngsters are invited to join in on the fun.
Following a successful pilot of club sessions, Mikey Haslett has launched their take on a six-week summer camp, Futures at Ballacottier and Cronk-y-Berry primary schools, in Douglas.
‘Futures is the natural next step for Active Souls where we create super playful activities for children,’ Mikey said.
‘Kids can expect to play loads of our classic playground games but with lots of additional activities included to keep the fun varied and interesting.’
The sessions are suitable for children aged five to 10 and they can expect a range of classic playground games with lots of additional activities included.
Mikey explained that play is at the centre of everything they do at Active Souls, and through a framework of games-based sessions, they develop the physical literacy - skills, confidence and understanding - of the children they’re working with.
‘Whether it’s future involvement in other sports or activity, we are aiming to help build the platform required for that active life,’ Mikey said.
Sessions involve a mixture of structured and semi-structured games.
‘The structure helps us guide the children to learning new skills whereas the sem- structured aspects are where true play exists,’ Mikey said.
‘This is where we encourage higher levels of child to child interaction, allowing for far more freedom for the children to be creative and explore the outcomes of the activities.’
He said that feedback from parents has been ‘really positive’.
‘Parents seem to be very pleased at pick up with a tired, fed and happy child to take home.’
Mikey added: ‘We are still finding our feet with the Futures project but our mission has always been to prove that play is beneficial at all stages of life and by expanding to work with children, we have the opportunity to embed that message from a very young age.
‘Keep your eyes peeled on the Futures by Active Souls social media for updates coming soon.’ Spaces are still available for sessions to be held at Ballacottier School, on Monday, Wednesday and Friday during the summer holiday.
Sessions (£17.50) run from 8.30am to midday and include a packed lunch.
To find out more and to book search for Futures by Active Souls Summer Camps at eventbrite.com
