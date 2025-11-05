Art enthusiasts will have the opportunity to learn more about the life and legacy of French post-impressionist painter Paul Cézanne at an upcoming lecture hosted at the Manx Museum.
The event, hosted by the Isle of Man Arts Society and titled ‘Paul Cézanne: The Apple of His Eyes’, will take place on Tuesday, November 18, in the museum’s lecture theatre from 11.30am to 12.30pm.
The talk will be led by Raymond Warburton, a guide at both Tate Britain and Tate Modern in London.
Warburton studied Art History with the Open University and completed a Master’s degree at the University of Buckingham. His lecture will explore Cézanne’s artistic journey, personal relationships, and lasting influence on modern art.
Cézanne, born in 1839 in Aix-en-Provence, is widely regarded as one of the key figures who bridged the gap between 19th-century impressionism and 20th-century cubism. His still works featuring apples, landscapes of Mont Sainte-Victoire, and portraits of his family reflect his lifelong pursuit of structure, balance, and truth in painting.
The lecture will also consider the artist’s personal life - including his complex relationship with his father, his long friendship and eventual falling out with novelist Émile Zola, and his partnership with Hortense Fiquet, who was both his muse and his wife.
Warburton’s presentation will aim to show how Cézanne’s dedication to observing nature shaped his approach to art.
His famous statement, ‘with an apple, I will astonish Paris’, reflected his belief that even the simplest subjects could reveal profound beauty and order.
The lecture is free to attend for Isle of Man Arts Society members, while tickets for guests cost £10.