But First Promotions has announced English singer-songwriter Leddra Chapman as the headline act for its next live music event.
But First’s first female-led show, the concert continues Chapman’s 2025 tour in support of her third studio album, Telling Truths.
Known for her emotive lyrics and melodic pop sound, Chapman first gained recognition with her debut album Telling Tales, which received strong backing from BBC Radio 2 and praise from the late Sir Terry Wogan.
The album was also named one of Ed Sheeran’s ‘favourite albums of the year’ by GQ magazine.
She later collaborated with Sheeran as a guest vocalist on several of his early releases, including tracks from his debut album +.
Her second album, Fidelity & Grace, also received critical acclaim. The lead single, ‘All About You’, was selected as BBC Radio 2’s Record of the Week.
Across her career, Chapman has accumulated more than 40 million streams globally.
Outside of performing, Chapman serves as the course leader for the BA in Music Production, Performance & Business at the University of Westminster, where she works to support and mentor emerging artists.
Rob Cope from But First commented: ‘Leddra is the fourth new artist we have brought over to the Isle of Man this year, and our first female headline act.
‘We are also very pleased that local singer-songwriter Amy Jane Bennett has agreed to open the night for us, so we have an all-female show for the very first time.’
The gig is set to take place at 7pm on Saturday, October 18 at the Erin Arts Centre in Port Erin.
If you wish to find out more or purchase tickets (priced at £22.50 and available now), you can visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/butfirstpromotions