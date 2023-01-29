The Erin Arts Centre is relaunching its Piano Series with an evening recital and morning masterclass by exceptional young pianist George Todica.
The events both take place on Saturday, February 11.
The recital starts at 7.30pm and the programme features Robert Schumann’s Waldszenen, Op. 82; George Enescu’s Piano Suite No. 2, Op. 10; Sergei Rachmaninov’s Variations on a theme of Corelli, Op. 42; and Frédéric Chopin’s Andante Spianato and Grande Polonaise Brillante, Op. 22.
George will give a free masterclass at 11am, which is open to all, where he will discuss and play excerpts from his chosen works.
He will also be taking questions about the life of a young professional musician.
Pip Rolfe of the Port Erin venue said: ‘This is an excellent opportunity for musicians of all ages and abilities to observe, learn from and talk to a professional at the top of their craft.’
George is a Romanian concert pianist.
He completed an Artist Diploma from the Royal College of Music in 2019.
He made his debut at Wigmore Hall in 2018 as a Tillett Trust Young Artist and he has enjoyed competition success in the UK and further afield.
Tickets for the recital cost £15 or £2 for under 18s.
Tickets for both events are available at ticketsource.co.uk/erinartscentre and from the Erin Arts Centre box office.