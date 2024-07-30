These stunning pictures showcase life under the sea off the Isle of Man.
All of the images were taken by underwater adventurers in waters around the island during the month of June.
The images make up all of the submissions for this year’s Isle of Man Splash In Competition.
Now in its eighth year, the contest challenges photographers to head under the sea in a quest to capture the life aquatic on film.
Organisers said this year’s competition saw a ‘bumper crop’ of entries.
Snorkellers and divers from all over the Island submitted their best images for judging in four different categories; Macro, Scenic, Novelty and a Biodiversity Portfolio made up of four images.
The competition prizes were sponsored by Discover Diving and the Splash In trophy for the best overall winner was sponsored by Biosphere Isle of Man.
The winner of the Biosphere award this year was Leigh Morris for his portfolio which included a male cuckoo wrasse, a spiny starfish, a jellyfish and a cluster of jewel anemones on a rock with a lobster underneath.
Leigh was awarded the Biosphere trophy by Dr Michelle Haywood, MHK, Director of Discover Diving, herself a keen diver.
Winner of the Macro category was Dr Lara Howe for her close-up picture of a king scallop while Kathryn Fowler won the novelty category for her ingenious capture of a diver in a jar.
She also won the video category .
Andrew Pegge won the scenic category for his photograph of a snakelocks anemone mounted on a turf of seaweed.
The prizes were handed out at the Festival of the Sea in Port Erin during an evening reception hosted by satellites communications company OceanWeb on behalf of the Manx Wildlife Trust.
A gallery showcasing all of the entries was also unveiled and remained on display throughout the Festival of the Sea.
Michelle Haywood, who oversaw the judges as they deliberated on their favourite images.
She said: ‘There was a remarkably high quality to this year’s entries. The judges had a tough time deciding on some categories and awarded a number of commendations as well.
‘Digital cameras have made underwater photography more accessible and even with some entry level cameras, the quality of the image is stunning.
‘Well done to everyone who took part and I look forward to next year’s competition.’