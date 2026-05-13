Tonight (Thursday)

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.

- Granty at the Front Porch, Douglas.

- Silo album release party at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 7pm.

- Dickie Kelly at the Whitehouse, Peel, 7.30pm.

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

- ​Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Reservoir Rodeo at the Haven, Port Erin, 9pm.

- That Kelly Bird at Looky’s, Douglas, 9.30pm.

- Just Blame Pete at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.

- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Saturday

- N-Trance (DJ set) at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 6pm to 10pm.

- Little Miss Dynamite at the Commie, Ramsey.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Creek, Peel.

- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Aeons at the Rovers, Douglas, 8pm.

- Johnny Summers’ ‘Elvis is back in the building’ at the Haven, Port Erin, 8.30pm.

- Reservoir Rodeo at the British, Douglas, 9pm.

- Ian Thompson at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9.30pm.

- Totally 80s at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.

- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Sunday

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.

- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.

- Dave Holland Piano Sessions at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 7pm.

Tuesday

- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.