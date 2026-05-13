Drone users are being reminded that strict ‘no-fly’ zones will be in place around this year’s Isle of Man TT, Manx Grand Prix and Billown Circuit events, with offenders facing prosecution and fines of up to £10,000.
The restrictions apply to all drones regardless of size or weight and are designed to protect riders, spectators and aircraft operating during race events.
The TT drone ‘no-fly’ zone will operate from May 25 until the end of June 7, covering airspace within and around the TT Course whenever roads are closed for practice, qualifying or race sessions.
Restrictions will also apply around the Billown Circuit during the Pre-TT Classic between May 22 and 24, and again for the Southern 100 between July 6 and 9.
During the Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT, further restrictions will be in force from August 16 until August 28 around the TT Course.
The restrictions will apply daily from one hour before the first road closure until roads reopen following the final session.
A separate temporary no-fly zone will also cover the Douglas area during the Red Arrows display on June 4 between 7.20pm and 8.10pm, although timings may change if the display is delayed.
Deputy Director of Civil Aviation Colin Gill said the restrictions were necessary because helicopters regularly operate above and around the TT Course during racing and practice sessions.
He added: ‘Drones can pose a serious distraction to riders. Marshals are instructed to report any drone sightings immediately to race control and the police, which may result in practice or racing being stopped.’
Permission has been granted for the Isle of Man Constabulary and official media partners to operate drones within restricted areas under controlled conditions.