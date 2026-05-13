The Mountain Road will be subject to a series of evening closures next week to allow for roadside verge and hedge cutting as part of scheduled maintenance works.
The closures will affect the A18 Mountain Road between Barrule Park in Ramsey and the Creg Ny Baa area.
The route will be closed daily from 6.30pm to 10.30pm, for up to four evenings between Monday, May 18 and Thursday, May 21.
Access to the Bungalow will be maintained via Sulby using the Tholt-y-Will Road, while access to the Creg will remain available from Douglas via Hillberry, and from Onchan and Laxey via the Creg Ny Baa Back Road.
Motorists are being advised to plan journeys in advance and follow diversion routes while the closures are in place.