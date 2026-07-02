A weekend of events to celebrate the 250th anniversary of Cubbin's Bridge and commemorate the American emigrants who left Colby will take place on Saturday and Sunday.
Organised by Arbory and Rushen Parish Commissioners, the programme includes an exhibition, an official ceremony and family activities centred around the historic bridge and the village's links with emigration to America.
During the nineteenth century - especially between the 1820s and the 1880s - large numbers of families from Arbory, Colby, Ballabeg and the surrounding farming district emigrated to the United States, particularly to Illinois, Ohio and Wisconsin, due to declining agricultural opportunities.
As part of the commemorations, Colby Railway Station will be decorated to reflect its historic role in the emigrants' journeys as many of those leaving the village for America are believed to have crossed Cubbin's Bridge before travelling by train to the port in Douglas.
An exhibition of memorabilia and photographs will be held at Colby Methodist Church on Saturday (July 4) from 10am to 5pm and on Sunday (July 5) from 1pm to 5pm.
The official celebration ceremony will take place on Saturday between 2pm and 4pm, and will feature performances by Meadowside Choral Society on the bridge, a blessing of the bridge, poetry readings, historical storytelling and a remembrance ribbon-tying ceremony.
Visitors attending the event are encouraged to use the car park at Colby Football Club, with signposted pedestrian access leading to Colby Methodist Church.
Children from Arbory Parish are also being invited to take part in a bridge-themed drawing competition, with organisers saying depictions of Cubbin's Bridge are encouraged.
Winners will receive a book token from Bridge Bookshop, and entries should include the child's name, age and contact number on the reverse and be delivered to Ash Cottage, Main Road, Colby, IM9 4NS.