This evening’s Steam Packet sailings to and from Heysham have been cancelled because of an adverse weather forecast.
The ferry operator warned earlier in the day that the Manxman’s 7.45pm and 2.15am crossings were at risk of disruption and confirmed earlier this evening that they would not sail.
The Isle of Man Met Office’s shipping forecast states that strong winds are set to develop later in the day, with the possibility of near gale force winds.
Sea conditions are also forecast to be ‘occasionally rough’ later this evening.
The Manxman is due to resume service tomorrow (Thursday) morning with the 8.30am sailing from Douglas to Heysham.
Prior to that the fastcraft Manannan will depart for Liverpool at 7.15am.