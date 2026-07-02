Four firefighters from Ramsey Fire Station have successfully completed their gruelling 'Station to Summit' charity challenge, battling strong winds and low cloud while carrying a casualty dummy on a stretcher to the summit of North Barrule.
Paul Lyness, Ash Collinge, Matty Kaighen and Jake Richmond took on the 12-mile challenge on last week, setting off from Ramsey Fire Station before climbing Sky Hill, heading to East Mountain Gate, ascending North Barrule and returning to the station.
Throughout the route, the team carried a training dummy on a stretcher to reflect the teamwork often required during real emergency incidents.
The challenge was organised to raise money for The Firefighters Charity, the Great North Air Ambulance Service and Isle Stand Up To Suicide, with £3,260 having currently been raised from a £1,500 target.
Talking about how the day went, Matty Kaighen said the firefighters were given an early boost by a large crowd who gathered outside Ramsey Fire Station to see them off.
‘The day started off with nice weather, but by the time we started heading up Sky Hill we were welcomed by a slight breeze which soon turned into a full-blown gale,’ Matty said.
‘Even with the wind and also the stretcher seeming to get heavier and heavier, I don’t think we stopped laughing once - which is what it’s all about.
‘Our spirits were lifted even more once we got to the hairpin and made our way into Ramsey, as all the cars going past gave us either a beep or a wave.’
Matty said the firefighters were then delighted to be greeted by another large crowd outside Ramsey Fire Station at the finish line.
Although the challenge has now been completed, the fundraising page will remain open for a short time to allow further donations.
To find out more and make a donation, you can visit https://givewheel.com/fundraising/16529/station-to-summit/