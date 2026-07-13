A family connection stretching back to the First World War is behind an ambitious attempt to bring more than 3,000 people together for a giant Pilates class at Knockaloe this weekend.
Stockbroking and investment management firm Ramsey Crookall is joining forces with 34Moves and Visit Isle of Man in a bid to break the world record for the largest Pilates class.
But for the firm’s chief executive Joanna Crookall, the choice of Knockaloe has particular significance.
Her family's connection with the site dates back to the First World War, when her great-grandfather secured the catering contract for the internment camp.
Among those held at Knockaloe was Joseph Pilates, who went on to develop the exercise method that bears his name.
Joanna said: ‘I thought it was a brilliant idea about a year or so ago. Knockaloe was the world's largest internment camp, and my great-grandfather, Ramsey's father, won the catering contract.
‘He had the responsibility to feed all of the internees that were stationed there, so he ended up supplying 26,000 meals three times a day over three or four years, which was an extraordinary logistical feat.
‘Joseph Pilates was one of those internees.
‘He was a boxer, very interested in keeping fit, and wanted his fellow internees to also keep fit and healthy.
‘So that's why he, in a confined space, started developing a range of exercises to keep the body toned and maintain fitness.
‘Not a lot of the world knows that. I thought it's about time that the world did know that, particularly considering the popularity of Pilates.’
The historical connection helped inspire plans for this weekend's event, which comes as Ramsey Crookall marks its 80th anniversary.
Joanna said the initiative was also an opportunity to showcase the Isle of Man to a global audience while bringing lasting benefits to the local community.
The idea initially centred on staging a major Pilates event before organisers identified the possibility of attempting a Guinness World Record.
The existing record of 3,486 participants was set in Turkey in 2013, and organisers believe the Isle of Man can surpass it.
Alongside the record attempt, a wellness and charity village will be held at Knockaloe.
Joanna also reflected on the legacy of her grandfather, Ramsay Crookall, who served during the Second World War and later founded the business on the Isle of Man 80 years ago.
She said he rarely spoke about his wartime experiences, but his legacy continued through the company he established.
Knockaloe was chosen because of its ability to accommodate large crowds and its significance as a community site.
Drawing on her long association with the Royal Manx Show, Joanna knew the venue was capable of hosting major events, having welcomed around 20,000 visitors during the annual show and, historically, 28,000 internees during the First World War.
The wellness village will open at 10am and close at 5pm, with the world record Pilates class beginning at 2pm.
People can sign up to take part at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/pilates-world-record-attempt-wellness-festival-charity-village-tickets-1982437258205.