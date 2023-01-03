Tonight (Thursday)

- Power On Music presents Callum Brew at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Ian Thompson at The Bridge Inn, Laxey, 9pm.

- Funky Friday Fun karaoke and disco at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm-1am.

- Motorlegs, The Red Hot Chilli Yessirs and The Boneyard at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- David Castro at Jaks, Douglas, 9.30pm.

- Totally 80s and Neil Cowie at 1886, Douglas, 9.30pm.

-Toby Higgs at The Thirsty Pigeon, Douglas.

Saturday

- Alex Cowley at The Whitestone, Ballasalla, 9pm-midnight.

- David Castro at The Thirsty Pigeon, 9pm.

- Saturday Shenanigans karaoke, disco and dance tunes at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm-1am.

- Dickie Kelly at The Albert, Douglas, 9pm.

- Karaoke FM at the Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm.

- Maximum R&B at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- Harvey Mushman at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9.30pm.

- NOVA Band at Jaks, Douglas, 9.30pm.

- Big Shot at The Riddler Under the Nest, 9.30pm.

- Karaoke at the Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm.

- Voodoo Bandits and Dan and Hendo at 1886, Douglas.

- Toby Higgs at The Ginger Hall, Sulby.

Sunday

- Traditional music session at The Ginger Hall, Sulby, 1pm-4pm.

- Karaoke Stars with Nige T at Quids Inn, Douglas, 3.15pm, followed by Toby Higgins at 7.30pm.

Wednesday

- Peter Corkhill in Foyer Lunchtime Concert at the House of Manannan, Peel, 12.30pm.

- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, in Douglas, from 8pm.