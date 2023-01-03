Tonight (Thursday)
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Ian Thompson at The Bridge Inn, Laxey, 9pm.
- Funky Friday Fun karaoke and disco at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm-1am.
- Motorlegs, The Red Hot Chilli Yessirs and The Boneyard at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- David Castro at Jaks, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Totally 80s and Neil Cowie at 1886, Douglas, 9.30pm.
-Toby Higgs at The Thirsty Pigeon, Douglas.
Saturday
- Alex Cowley at The Whitestone, Ballasalla, 9pm-midnight.
- David Castro at The Thirsty Pigeon, 9pm.
- Saturday Shenanigans karaoke, disco and dance tunes at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm-1am.
- Dickie Kelly at The Albert, Douglas, 9pm.
- Karaoke FM at the Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm.
- Maximum R&B at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Harvey Mushman at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- NOVA Band at Jaks, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Big Shot at The Riddler Under the Nest, 9.30pm.
- Karaoke at the Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm.
- Voodoo Bandits and Dan and Hendo at 1886, Douglas.
- Toby Higgs at The Ginger Hall, Sulby.
Sunday
- Traditional music session at The Ginger Hall, Sulby, 1pm-4pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Nige T at Quids Inn, Douglas, 3.15pm, followed by Toby Higgins at 7.30pm.
Wednesday
- Peter Corkhill in Foyer Lunchtime Concert at the House of Manannan, Peel, 12.30pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, in Douglas, from 8pm.