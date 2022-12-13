Tonight (Thursday)
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Phil Rock at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 4pm to 7pm.
- David Castro at the Queen’s Hotel, Douglas, 8pm.
- Biskee Brisht at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- Traditional Manx music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Karaoke FM at The Union, Castletown, 9pm.
- NiCole at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm, then disco and dance tunes until 1am.
- Karaoke at The Whitestone, Ballasalla, 9pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Ian Thompson at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Totally 80s at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- Voodoo Bandits at the Ginger Hall, Sulby.
- Ocean’s Avenue at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin.
- Alex Cowley at The Whitehouse, Peel.
- Toby Higgs at The Outback, Douglas.
Saturday (Christmas Eve)
- Emma Gee and the Loose Lead at the Manx Legion, Douglas, 8.30pm-11.30pm.
- DJ Lewis Parker at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm until midnight.
- Ian Thompson at The Baltic, Foxdale, 9pm.
- Infamous Quids Inn Christmas Eve Party including reverse karaoke at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Ka’Ray’Oke at The Whitestone, Ballasalla.
- Karaoke FM at The Front Porch, Douglas.
- Toby Higgs at The Thirsty Pigeon, Douglas.
- Totally 80s at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin.
Sunday (Christmas Day)
- Toby Higgs at The Empress, Douglas, midday- 2.30pm.
- Ian Thompson at 1886, Douglas, midday -4pm.
Monday (Boxing Day)
- Traditional Manx music session at The Heron, Anagh Coar, 4pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Nige T at Quids Inn, Douglas, 4.30pm. Followed by DJ NinjaFingers with Boxing Day Beats at 9pm.
- Ian Thompson at The Bridge Inn, Laxey, 9pm.
- David Castro at The Thirsty Pigeon, Douglas, 9pm.
- Jester’s Dead 80s tribute band at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9.30pm until late.
Tuesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Toby Higgs at Jaks, Douglas.