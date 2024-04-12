An island theatre company is celebratory a number of wins at this year’s Easter Festival of Plays.
Parodos Theatre Company is celebrating the success of its recent production of Victoria Station as part of the Manx Amateur Drama Federation’s festival held earlier this month.
Different teams from across the island and further afield produced a variety of one-act and full-length plays with a different production each evening, staged at the Gaiety Theatre.
Victoria Station, directed by Tony Eccles, was written by Harold Pinter. It is a macabre one-act play which portrays the intense and surreal dialogue on a London night between a minicab controller and a driver.
The writing, in an absurdist style, means the playwright does not present a meaning behind what is happening on stage and the audience are left to form their own interpretation.
The festival adjudicator Chris Baglin praised many aspects of Parodos Theatre’ Company’s production, citing the creative lighting, the confidence of the pauses used and the one particular moment at which the audience realised something sinister was afoot.
At the close of the festival, Parodos was awarded the Nadine Talbot Award for Best Dramatic Moment; the Mark Clift Award for Best Actor being awarded to Geoff Pugh, with fellow actor Lorcan O’Mahony also nominated and the Northern Arts Rose Bowl for Best Play.
Mr Eccles said: ‘I couldn't be prouder of Geoff and Lorcan, they have put in so much hard work and dedication over the last few months and it really showed. A pleasure to work with them and a big thank you to Parodos.
‘Our congratulations to all those who entered productions in the festival and all the very worthy winners of awards across the various categories.’
Mr Pugh was delighted to receive the best actor award and praised everyone he worked with on the play.
He said: ‘I was thrilled to be asked to be a part of this production for Parodos and delighted the audience and adjudicator responded so generously to this wonderful short and enigmatic piece from Pinter.
‘Working with Lorcan and Tony has been a real treat and to come away with three prizes including the coveted Best Play and Best Actor prize was humbling.’
The team will now represent the Isle of Man in the All-England Theatre Festival semi- finals in Saltburn, North Yorkshire.