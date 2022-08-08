Louis Theroux under the spotlight at Gaiety
Documentary maker and author Louis Theroux has been announced as the guest for the Isle of Man Arts Council’s 2022 Annual Lecture.
Theroux will be in conversation with host Christy De Haven, which will allow the audience an intimate look at his life, career and documentaries, with the opportunity for an audience question and answer session during the event.
The event takes place on October 11 at the Gaiety Theatre.
Arts Council chairman Marlene Maska said: ‘The Isle of Man Arts Council is extremely pleased that we can finally continue our annual lecture offering after the lockdown years.
‘We are absolutely thrilled that Louis Theroux will be visiting the Gaiety Theatre, providing a unique and inspirational experience for our audience.’
Theroux is a genre-defining documentary presenter, best known for producing immersive documentaries that explore the controversial and complex aspects of the human condition.
Using a gentle questioning style and an informal approach, he has shone light on intriguing beliefs, behaviours, and institutions by getting to know the people at the heart of them – from the officers and inmates at San Quentin prison to the extreme believers of the Westboro Baptist Church; from male porn performers in California to young women with eating disorders in London.
Over the years, he has kept true to a way of working that is uniquely his own: by charming his subjects, he’s able to offer rounded portraits of the people involved in complex social issues and human dilemmas, while always resisting easy judgements.
The lecture, which sold out in two hours, will start at 7.30pm.
