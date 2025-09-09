A celebration dinner dance will take place next month to mark the 75th anniversary of the Manx Amateur Drama Federation (MADF).
The seeds of MADF were sown in the 1940s but the first Easter Festival of Plays was first held in 1950 at the Palace Theatre on Central Promenade in Douglas.
Since its inception, MADF has held around 70 festivals welcoming visiting groups from across Europe to the Isle of Man.
MADF is open to all amateur drama, operatic, musical and play groups in the island and is affiliated to the National Drama Festivals Association (NDFA) and the National Operatic and Drama Association (NODA).
To mark the anniversary, MADF is holding a dinner dance at the Empress Hotel in Douglas on October 11, starting at 7pm.
There will be reception drinks and a carvery dinner along with a DJ and dancing. There will be further entertainment from Mine’s a Shanty, along with a raffle.
MADF president Michael Lees said: ‘We are hoping that it will attract, not only members from theatre groups, but audiences as well who want to have a fun night celebrating our 75th year.
‘We have entertainment with all male singing group Mine’s a Shanty while Gary Christian is our DJ and karaoke guy who has a great following.
‘We are pleased to be celebrating in the Empress Hotel which has been our headquarters for many years and very supportive. There will a welcome drinks and a full carvery dinner menu.
‘His Excellency and Lady Lorimer will be attending as our patron. We have made the evening casual so that all can enjoy themselves.
‘This will be a unique opportunity for all strands of theatre both musical and drama, backstage and friends to join together to celebrate 75 years of theatre.’
Tickets are £45 per person and can be purchased at the reception in the Empress, from madf.im or by contacting michaellees@manx .net. While the event is causal, no jeans or leisure wear will be allowed.