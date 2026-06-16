Tickets have now gone on sale for two flagship concerts at this year's Yn Chruinnaght Celtic Gathering Festival.
The festival will open on Monday, July 27, with ‘Donegal x Isle of Man’ at the Peel Centenary Centre, bringing together Manx musician Isla Callister and Donegal multi-instrumentalist Cathal Ó Curráin.
The performance will showcase the results of an 18-month collaboration exploring the cultural and linguistic links between the island and Donegal.
Supported by Irish arts organisation Ealaín na Gaeltachta, the project has produced new bilingual songs, original tunes and fresh interpretations of Manx Gaelic material inspired by research and visits to both regions.
Jo Callister, chair of Yn Chruinnaght, said: ‘The opening concert perfectly captures what Yn Chruinnaght is all about – celebrating Manx culture while strengthening links with other Celtic nations.
‘Cathal and Isla's collaboration brings together the languages, music and stories of Donegal and the Isle of Man in a truly unique way.
‘As we celebrate Blein ny Gaelgey – Year of the Manx Language 2026, we're particularly pleased to showcase new music inspired by the Manx language and culture.’
The concert, which is also supported by Culture Ireland, will also feature performances from members of the Manx youth music group Scran alongside David Kilgallon, while emerging Manx folk group An Corran will open the evening.
The festival’s headline concert will then take place on Saturday, August 1, when Orkney folk duo Saltfishforty perform at the Peel Centenary Centre.
Fiddler Douglas Montgomery and singer-guitarist Brian Cromarty are known for combining Orkney traditional music with original compositions and have built a reputation for energetic live performances across the UK and internationally.
They will be joined by Manx Gaelic group Clash Vooar.
Festival secretary Chloë Woolley said: ‘Saltfishforty have long been regarded as one of the finest acts on the contemporary Celtic music scene, combining outstanding musicianship with the distinctive traditions of Orkney. We're thrilled to welcome them to Yn Chruinnaght as our festival headliners.
‘Having Clash Vooar on the bill makes it a fantastic Celtic double-header. Their talents, energy and commitment to the Manx language have made them one of the island's most popular live acts, and we're delighted to showcase the very best of both visiting and home-grown talent.’
Running from July 27 to August 2, the festival will feature a programme of music, language, dance and cultural events in Peel and Douglas.
Meaning ‘The Gathering’ in Manx Gaelic, Yn Chruinnaght has taken place in its current form since 1978, uniting musicians, dancers, singers, artists and linguists from across the Celtic nations.
Alongside the headline concerts, organisers have planned ceilis, workshops, film and song nights, music sessions, a produce show and a range of other events celebrating the living traditions of the Celtic nations.
Organisers are encouraging people to book early for the two scheduled concerts, with limited venue capacity and strong interest expected.
Tickets are available online at celticgathering.im and from Celtic Gold in Michael Street, Peel.