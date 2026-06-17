Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (RAOB) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.
- Reservoir Rodeo at Quids Inn, Douglas.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Alex Harris at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Just Blame Pete at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Saturday
- Alex Harris at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 1.30pm.
- Colin Bankes-Jones at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 4pm.
- Bad Reputation at Port Erin Beach, 6pm.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.
- Broken Roosters at the Haven, Port Erin.
- Alex Cowley at The Queens, Douglas, 7.30pm.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- The Bop Katz at the British, Douglas, 8.30pm.
- Barefoot Revolution at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- The Paul Tonks Relaxation Specialists at the Front Porch, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- The Clypse at the Creek, Peel, 9.30pm.
- Awesome Party Band at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- Trevor Shimmin at Looky’s Bar, Douglas, 10pm to 1am.
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Sunday
- Colin Bankes-Jones at Peel Beach, 2pm.
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Richard Hogg at the Black Dog Oven, Peel, 5pm.
- Dave Holland Piano Sessions at Frank Matchams, Douglas, 7pm.
- David Castro at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7.45pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.