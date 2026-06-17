Tonight (Thursday)

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (RAOB) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.

- Reservoir Rodeo at Quids Inn, Douglas.

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

- ​Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Alex Harris at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Just Blame Pete at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.

- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Saturday

- Alex Harris at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 1.30pm.

- Colin Bankes-Jones at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 4pm.

- Bad Reputation at Port Erin Beach, 6pm.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.

- Broken Roosters at the Haven, Port Erin.

- Alex Cowley at The Queens, Douglas, 7.30pm.

- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- The Bop Katz at the British, Douglas, 8.30pm.

- Barefoot Revolution at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- The Paul Tonks Relaxation Specialists at the Front Porch, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- The Clypse at the Creek, Peel, 9.30pm.

- Awesome Party Band at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.

- Trevor Shimmin at Looky’s Bar, Douglas, 10pm to 1am.

- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Sunday

- Colin Bankes-Jones at Peel Beach, 2pm.

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.

- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.

- Richard Hogg at the Black Dog Oven, Peel, 5pm.

- Dave Holland Piano Sessions at Frank Matchams, Douglas, 7pm.

- David Castro at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7.45pm.

Tuesday

- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.