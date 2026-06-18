Manx Utilities has provided an update on Peel’s long-awaited sewage treatment facility with ‘good progress’ being made.
MU has confirmed that sheet piling to create cofferdams – which create water-tight spaces for construction work – is being removed after concrete cofferdams were created.
It added: ‘Good progress has been made on site, with the concrete cofferdams now completed.’
Large piling rigs will be needed to remove the sheet piling which means large loads will travel from Douglas to Peel early on Monday morning (June 22) which could cause traffic disruption.
The Peel scheme is designed to introduce modern wastewater treatment and halt pumping sewage directly into the sea off Peel breakwater.
The new facility is being built in the field adjacent to the Heritage Trail and opposite Castle View nursing home.