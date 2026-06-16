The Mananan Festival will mark a major milestone this summer as it celebrates its 50th anniversary with a week-long programme of music, theatre, dance and visual arts at the Erin Arts Centre.
Taking place from June 29 to July 4, the festival will feature a mixture of local and international performers, alongside new Manx creative work, in what organisers describe as a celebration of both the event's history and its future.
The opening concert on Monday, June 29, will see pianist Martin Roscoe return to the festival. A long-standing supporter of the festival, Roscoe will perform with the Roscoe Piano Trio, alongside violinist Fenella Humphreys and cellist Jessica Burroughs.
Their programme will include works by Mozart, Dvořák and Beethoven, including the composer's celebrated ‘Archduke’ Trio.
Tuesday's programme is dedicated to Ashlishyn Noa (New Visions), the Erin Arts Centre's showcase of new Manx work.
The event will feature presentations and performances from a range of local artists, including fashion designer Shannen Maria Samuel, who will discuss her short film project ‘Brat’.
Mannin Youth Dance Company will perform a new piece created specifically for the festival, while composer Matthew Warren will present material from his commission for Culture Vannin's Triesht26 project, which explores recordings of native Manx speakers from the 1950s.
The evening will also include artist Gary Bennett discussing his exhibition ‘Connected to All Things’, alongside a preview of Drogh Vraane, an upcoming folk opera by teacher, singer and songwriter Aalin Clague and the Sollan ensemble.
On Wednesday, audiences will have the opportunity to participate in ‘Community Service’, a new interactive theatre work by Seamas Carey.
The performer previously appeared at the festival with ‘Help! I Think I'm A Nationalist’ and returns with a production that invites audience members to help create a community within the space of an hour. The free event is being offered on a booking basis.
Traditional folk music takes centre stage on Thursday evening with a performance by Landless Vocal Ensemble.
The Irish quartet performs unaccompanied songs drawn from Irish, Scottish, English and American traditions, featuring close four-part harmonies and repertoire ranging from traditional ballads to shape-note hymns.
Friday's programme focuses on jazz, with saxophonist Dan Forshaw and his quartet marking the centenary year of jazz legend John Coltrane. Forshaw, recognised as one of Britain's leading jazz musicians, will be joined by local support act The Vanguard.
The festival concludes on Saturday with a performance from Manx indie-folk-pop group Biskee Brisht.
The band will perform material from its latest album, Treading Water/Brebbal Ushtey, which is described as the first dual-language English and Manx album. The concert also forms part of celebrations for Blein ny Gaelgey, the Year of the Manx Language 2026.
Festival organisers have announced that tickets for under-18s will cost only £2 for all events, in a bid to encourage younger audiences to engage with the arts.
Tickets for all events are available on the Erin Arts Centre website and in-person from the Erin Arts Centre box office.