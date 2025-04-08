The Mannin Youth Dance Company (MYDC) are set to travel to Belfast to perform as part of the 'Unanimous' dance showcase on April 17.
The MYDC was formed in 2016, and is the Isle of Man's only youth dance company, providing advanced contemporary dancers the opportunity to build creative, collaborative and technical skills in addition to their dance school training.
Unanimous 2025, held in Northern Ireland's ‘UDance Regional Platform’, gives the dancers the opportunity to showcase MYDC's work and connect and learn from other dance groups.
From this regional platform, they then have the opportunity to be considered for the National UDance Platform in London later this year.
The dancers who will be attending the showcase include Aeryn Breed (from Move It dance studio), Emma Hill (Move It), Eva Christian (The Academy of Dance), Maddie Brookfield (The Academy of Dance), Mia-Rose Long (Move It), Neve Kneen (The Academy of Dance) and Skyler Aitchison (Gena's Dance Academy).
The piece that the MYDC are taking to Unanimous 2025 is titled 'Against The Clock', and looks to encompass the idea of a human's ‘constant race against time’.
Company leader Molly Bowman commented: ‘The choreography and creation of all pieces we perform is down to the students, with myself, the company leader, facilitating this collaboration and creativity to devise a rounded piece.
‘The dancers come up with the stimulus, and I provide creative tasks and technique enhancement to support the creation of motifs that can be jig-sawed together to create a piece.
‘The dancers are also included in all technical decisions, for example costuming and lighting.’
Talking about what sets the MYDC apart from the other dance schools in the island, Molly said: ‘The fact we are the only Youth Dance Company in the island!
‘The company is for dancers aged 14 to 18 who excel in and are passionate about the contemporary dance style.
‘It is one of the only opportunities young dancers will have to work with others from different dance schools, allowing them to learn from one another and collaborate together, strengthening the dance community we have in the island.’
The upcoming trip to Belfast has been supported by the Isle of Man Arts Council, who have funded travel and accommodation costs through its ‘Domestic Travel Grant’ scheme.
‘We are extremely grateful for their support in helping us fly the Isle of Man flag high in the Contemporary Youth Dance community in the UK and Northern Ireland,’ Molly added.
‘The girls have worked incredibly hard in preparation for this trip, and I am so proud of each and every one of them for the hard work and dedication they have shown to MYDC over the past two terms.
‘The creative process can be challenging and strange at times but the girls have given it their all and I want to thank them for trusting me.’
Further information regarding the MYDC’s travels to youth dance platforms and audition information for the 2025/26 company will be posted on its social media channels (@manninyouthdance on Instagram and ‘Mannin Youth Dance Company’ on Facebook).