Live music fans are in for a packed week of entertainment, with nearly 200 gigs, performances and open mic nights taking place across the Isle of Man.
From Peel to Port Erin, and Ramsey to Douglas, venues across the island are hosting a huge variety of acts - from home-grown talent and pub favourites to tribute bands and festival-style line-ups.
According to our listings, a total of 193 live music events are scheduled between today and next Saturday, making it the busiest weeks of the year so far for the island’s music scene.
Take a look at what’s going on in this night-by-night breakdown:
Today (Thursday)
- The Misfits at Bushy’s, Douglas 6pm.
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Neptunes at Quids Inn, Douglas.
- Paul Tonks and Ian Thompson at Mann Made (Bottleneck car park), Douglas.
- Bop Katz at Sam Webb’s, Douglas.
- Penthouse Dive at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas.
- Alex Harris at Henderson and Glass, Douglas.
- No Stress at Sulby Glen.
- Fireball at North Quay, Douglas.
- Fundamentals at Ginger Hall, Sulby.
- Spotty Dog at the Mitre, Ramsey.
- Ollie Heath at Black Dog Oven, Peel.
- Eoin Molyneux and Fuzion at Port Erin Beach.
- Switch at Bushy’s, Douglas, 8pm.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
- Buncha Skankers at Bushy’s, Douglas, 10pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Nathan Thompson at Bushy’s, Douglas, 2pm.
- Parallel Lines at Bushy’s, Douglas, 4pm.
- Fossils at Bushy’s, Douglas, 6pm.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Island Maiden at Quids Inn, Douglas.
- Laura Corkhill at Mann Made, Douglas.
- Penthouse Dive at Sam Webb’s, Douglas.
- Shoddywaddy at the Manx Legion, Douglas.
- Eoin Molyneux and Sunset Jet at North Quay, Douglas.
- King and Wilde at the Ginger Hall, Sulby.
- Ian Thompson at the Bridge, Laxey.
- Trevor Shimmin at the Creek, Peel.
- Switch at Barbary West Coast, Peel.
- Dickie Kelly at the Whitehouse, Peel.
- Ideal Forgery at Black Dog Oven, Peel.
- Richard Hogg and Broken Rooster at Port Erin Beach.
- The Heinrich Maneouvre at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin.
- Awesome Party Band at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas.
- Fireball at Bushy’s, Douglas, 8pm.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Voodoo Bandits at Bushy’s, Douglas, 10pm.
- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Saturday
- That Kelly Bird at Bushy’s, Douglas, 2pm.
- Jamie Blackburn at Bushy’s, Douglas, 4pm.
- Red Hot Chilli Yessirs at Bushy’s Douglas, 6pm.
- Alex Harris and Alice Dudley at Mann Made, Douglas.
- Shoddywaddy at the Manx Legion, Douglas.
- Jamie Blackburn and Penthouse Dive at North Quay, Douglas.
- Barefoot Revolution at Quids Inn, Douglas.
- Fireball at the Ginger Hall, Sulby.
- Trevor Shimmin at the Grosvenor, Jurby.
- Oliver Heath at the Mitre, Ramsey.
- Little Miss Dynamite at Bar Logo, Ramsey.
- Dusty Plankton at Black Dog Oven, Peel.
- Shay Marsden at the Baltic, Foxdale.
- Toby Higgins at the Whitehouse, Peel.
- King and Wylde at the Mitre, Kirk Michael.
- Jamie Blackburn at the Creek, Peel.
- 3 Million at Barbary West Coast, Peel.
- Dave Organ and Summer Sounds DJ at Port Erin Beach.
- Ocean’s Avenue at Bushy’s, Douglas, 8pm.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Totally 80s at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
- Pigs on the Wing at Bushy’s, Douglas, 10:15pm.
Sunday
- Peter and Paddy the DJs at Bushy’s, Douglas, 2pm.
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Shades of Purple at Bushy’s, Douglas, 6pm.
- Eion Molyneux at Quids Inn, Douglas.
- Sean Crossley and Richard Hogg at Mann Made, Douglas.
- Steve Nash and Sunset Jet at North Quay, Douglas.
- Alex Harris at Henderson and Glass, Douglas.
- Shoddywaddy at the Manx Legion, Douglas.
- Penthouse Dive at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas.
- Ray’s Karaoke at Ginger Hall, Sulby.
- Ideal Forgery at the Mitre, Ramsey.
- Oliver Heath at Bar Logo, Ramsey.
- King and Wylde at Glen Helen Campsite.
- Rogue Anthem at the Creek, Peel.
- Jamie Blackburn at Black Dog Oven, Peel.
- Caution Runners at Bushy’s, Douglas, 8pm.
- 995 at Bushy’s, Douglas, 10pm.
Monday
- Nash and Bean at Bushy’s, Douglas, 2pm.
- Trevor Shimmin at Bushy’s Douglas, 4pm.
- Crawlboard at Bushy’s, Douglas, 6pm.
- Powercut at Quids Inn, Douglas.
- Alex Harris and Paul Tonks at North Quay, Douglas.
- King and Wylde at Mann Made, Douglas.
- Ian Thompson at O’Donnell’s, Douglas.
- Penthouse Dive at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas.
- Little Miss Dynamite at the Ginger Hall, Sulby.
- Barefoot Revolution at the Mitre, Ramsey.
- Alex Cowley at Rum Baba’s, Ramsey.
- Quotations at Black Dog Oven, Peel.
- Rushen Silver Band and Heathen Chemistry at Port Erin Beach.
- No Stress at the Garrison, Castletown.
- Sunset Jet at Bushy’s, Douglas, 8pm.
- RocketMax at Bushy’s, Douglas, 10pm.
Tuesday
- When Nelly Met Kelly at Bushy’s, Douglas, 2pm.
- Trevor Shimmin at Bushy’s, Douglas, 4pm.
- Barefoot Revolution at Bushy’s, Douglas, 6pm.
- Just Blame Pete at North Quay, Douglas.
- Totally 80s at Villa Promenade Suite, Douglas.
- That Kelly Bird at Quids Inn, Douglas.
- Eoin Molyneux at Mann Made, Douglas.
- Bon Jelski at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas.
- No Stress at Sulby Glen Hotel.
- Trevor Shimmin at the Ginger Hall, Sulby.
- Penthouse Dive at Barbary North Coast, Ramsey.
- Little Miss Dynamite at the Mitre, Ramsey.
- Nathan Thompson at Rum Baba’s, Ramsey.
- Toby Higgins at the Creek, Peel.
- Terence George at the Black Dog Oven, Peel.
- Sterio and Rogue Anthem at Port Erin Beach.
- C U Next Friday at Bushy’s, Douglas, 8pm.
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
- Looney and the Vikings at Bushy’s, Douglas, 10pm.
Wednesday
- Alex Cowley at Bushy’s Douglas, 2pm.
- Spotty Dog at Bushy’s, Douglas, 4pm.
- Heathen Chemistry at Bushy’s, Douglas, 6pm.
- Trevor Shimmin at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 6pm.
- Awesome Party Band at Villa Marina Promenade Suite, Douglas.
- Harvey Mushman at Quids Inn, Douglas.
- Alex Harris and Ed Miller at Mann Made, Douglas.
- 995 at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas.
- Sean Crossley and Spectrum at North Quay, Douglas.
- Parallel Lines at the Mitre, Ramsey.
- Ian Thompson at the Ginger Hall, Sulby.
- Brendan McLoughlan at Rum Baba’s, Ramsey.
- Oliver Heath at Bar Logo, Ramsey.
- Shark at the Creek, Peel.
- Dickie Kelly at the Whitehouse, Peel.
- Steph and Eamonn at Black Dog Oven, Peel.
- Leo Dixon and Neptunes at Port Erin Beach.
- Eoin Molyneux at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin.
- Bad Reputation at Bushy’s, Douglas, 8pm.
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.
- 3 Million at Bushy’s, Douglas, 10pm.
Thursday (June 5)
- Callum Rowe at Bushy’s, Douglas, 2pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at Trackside, Douglas, 3pm.
- Sean Crossley at Bushy’s, Douglas, 4pm.
- Fully Grown Adults at Bushy’s, Douglas, 6pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at Quids Inn, Douglas.
- Alex Cowley and Alex Harris at Mann Made, Douglas.
- Nash King Cole and 3 Million at North Quay, Douglas.
- Just Blame Pete at the Queen’s, Douglas.
- C U Next Friday at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas.
- Shoddywaddy at the Manx Legion, Douglas.
- Neptunes at the Ginger Hall, Sulby.
- Spotty Dog at the Mitre, Ramsey.
- Bunka at Bar Logo, Ramsey.
- Barefoot Revolution at the Creek, Peel.
- The Heinrich Manoeuvre at Black Dog Oven, Peel.
- Alice Dudley and Ed Miller Band at Port Erin Beach.
- 995 at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin.
- Lazy Daze at Bushy’s, Douglas, 8pm.
- Harvey Mushman at Bushy’s, Douglas, 10pm.
Friday (June 6)
- Alex Cowley at Bushy’s, Douglas, 2pm.
- Sean Crossley at Bushy’s, Douglas, 4pm.
- Manxical Mystery Tour at Bushy’s, Douglas, 6pm.
- Sean Crossley and Barefoot Revolution at North Quay, Douglas.
- Alex Harris at Quids Inn, Douglas.
- Shoddywaddy at the Manx Legion, Douglas.
- Ian Thompson at Grain and Vine, Douglas.
- The Ed Miller Band at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas.
- King and Wylde at Ginger Hall, Sulby.
- Trevor Shimmin at Rum Baba, Ramsey.
- Little Miss Dynamite at Rum Baba, Ramsey.
- Eoin Molyneux at the Creek, Peel.
- Dickie Kelly at the Whitehouse, Peel.
- Eject at Black Dog Oven, Peel.
- Alex Cowley and the Fossils at Port Erin Beach.
- Shark at Bushy’s, Douglas, 8pm.
- Sunset Jet at Bushy’s, Douglas, 10pm.
Saturday (June 7)
- Callum Rowe at Bushy’s, Douglas, 2pm.
- Jamie Blackburn at Bushy’s, Douglas, 4pm.
- Ed Miller Band at Bushy’s, Douglas, 6pm.
- Shark at the Rovers, Douglas.
- Big Shot at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas.
- Barefoot Revolution at Sam Webb’s, Douglas.
- Shoddywaddy at the Manx Legion, Douglas.
- Trevor Shimmin at Quids Inn, Douglas.
- Alex Harris at Henderson and Glass, Douglas.
- Bop Katz at the Ginger Hall, Sulby.
- Ian Thompson at the Mines, Laxey.
- Little Miss Dynamite at the Mitre, Ramsey.
- Fireball at Bar Logo, Ramsey.
- Eoin Molyneux at Black Dog Oven, Peel.
- Toby Higgins at the Whitehouse, Peel.
- Relative Impact and Electric Dreams at Port Erin Beach.
- Klevershits at Bushy’s, Douglas, 8pm.
- Buncha Skankers at Bushy’s, Douglas, 10pm.