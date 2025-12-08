The Isle of Man Arts Council has paid tribute to renowned documentary photographer Martin Parr CBE, noting his longstanding ties to the island’s arts community.
Mr Parr, a leading figure in contemporary photography, was the first speaker in the Council’s Annual Lecture series in March 2019, and the Council also holds two of his works in its Modern and Contemporary Loan Collection.
In 2024, the Arts Council supported a Manx Museum exhibition dedicated to Parr’s images captured during Manx National Week and Tynwald Day 2023.
Delivered in partnership with Manx National Heritage and the Isle of Man Post Office, the exhibition gave island audiences the chance to view Parr’s characteristic approach to documenting everyday life.
Over a career that included more than 120 published books and numerous international exhibitions, Parr became known for his candid, colourful photographs that explored themes of community, tradition, and the ordinary moments of daily life.
His work often highlighted humour and human connection through close observation of familiar settings.
A spokesperson from the Arts Council commented: ‘His candid, colourful images offered a fresh, unfiltered perspective on tradition, community, and the beauty in the ordinary.
‘Parr’s lens was renowned for its wit and insight, uncovering the humour and humanity in the world around us. Through his work, he invited us to look again, to find authenticity, curiosity, and even joy in the overlooked details of daily life.
‘Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and the global photography community. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of artists and viewers alike.’
‘With the passing of Martin Parr, we’ve lost a giant of British and international photography,’ added a spokesperson from the British Journal of Photography.
‘As his work evolved, so did our understanding of the medium. Funny, irreverent and razor-sharp, he reshaped photography’s place as an art form and never lost his passion for new ideas.’