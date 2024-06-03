A young band are making waves in the music industry and have even been played on BBC Introducing despite all still being in their teens.
Three former members of the band The Internal Affair have come together to form Crawlboard, consisting of brothers Bram and Conrad Tyrer and Leo Dixon.
Despite only having been together as Crawlboard for a year, the trio have already been played on the airwaves and recently released their first EP.
Bram is the lead singer and guitarist, Leo plays bass and keyboards while Conrad is on drums. Bram writes most of the songs although Leo has penned a few tunes as well.
Bram said: ‘We are a trio of teenagers who formed in June 2023. Conrad and I are brothers, and Leo and I met at Ballakermeen while studying music. We are an alternative rock band who perform original songs as well as covers from artists such as Jimi Hendrix, Radiohead, Muse and Coldplay.
‘We uploaded our first track “Is It You?” onto BBC Introducing in August last year, which they played, and since then they have played three of our other tracks several times, as well as inviting us to perform an acoustic session in the studio.’
Around that time they were also interviewed on Manx Radio as they promoted the sing ‘Is It You?’ where Conrad revealed he doesn’t even listen to music much and has never bought an album.
The band are now going from strength to strength and released their first EP earlier this year. Bram describes the band as rock with an element of pop and say they have been influenced by a number of artists.
Bram says he is excited by how things are going and is looking forward to a gig this TT at the Bushy’s Village.
He said: ‘We released our first EP titled “Mustard” in March of this year and we are excited to be performing at the Bushy’s Village this TT.
‘We have drawn from a number of influences to create our style, particularly rock bands with distorted guitars and solos, but we also like to do slower and more laid back music from time to time.’
Bram admits he is surprised by the success the band have already had but is keen to get back in the studio to record more tracks.
‘We were quite surprised when we got invited to perform an acoustic set, as it was quite a big deal for us,’ he said. ‘It definitely feels good to know that other people enjoy your music, even off island!
‘We are uncertain on what our immediate next steps are, but we hope to get back in the recording studio again sometime in the near future to record more songs.’