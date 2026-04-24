Rock band Silo are continuing to make waves in the heavy music scene after securing a coveted slot to play at the Download Festival.
Download is a major open-air rock and metal event that began in 2003 at Donington Park in Leicestershire, England.
The site spans roughly 900 acres and features multiple stages with more than 100 bands, along with a lively village area packed with stalls, bars and entertainment.
Silo was formed by five long-time friends seeking a creative outlet in the post-Covid period. Having known each other since their teenage years, music became the natural link that brought them together. The band is made up of Kriss Maguire (vocals, 35), Lar Crookall (guitar, 35), Chris Barber-Shaw (guitar, 36), Dario Leonetti (bass, 35) and Darren Shields (drums, 36).
Guitarist Lar Crookall said the offer to play the festival came as a surprise following the release of their track ‘Crawl in a Bottle’.
He said: ‘It’s been a wild few months to be honest… we got a message from our label manager saying we were on the radar of the Live Nation team that book Download Festival, but not to expect anything.’
He said the band were simply pleased that others were enjoying their music, adding that when the offer came through ‘we were shocked – this doesn’t happen to a band from the Isle of Man… it’s so far beyond anything we imagined we don’t know how to feel.’
Download Festival will take place between June 10 and 14, 2026, with Silo set to perform on the RIP Courtyard stage on June 11 alongside a number of established acts.
Crookall said the band are determined to make the most of the opportunity, adding: ‘All I know is we are going to step on stage and show them how the Manxies do it.’
The band will perform selected tracks from their debut album Haze, which is released on Friday, May 1. Crookall said the set has been carefully chosen, explaining: ‘We have picked the tracks we know are going to get the crowd moving. Our only aim is to make sure people have a blast and get involved.’
He added that it feels ‘a really surreal feeling to have two of the biggest UK festivals lined up for this summer, all before we even have a record out’.
He also thanked supporters on the Isle of Man who have backed the band, purchased merchandise and promoted their music on social media, saying: ‘We see all of it and we cannot tell you how much we appreciate it.’
Looking ahead, the band hopes to use the opportunity to showcase Manx talent, represent the island’s music scene and introduce new audiences to their sound, adding: ‘We just want to go out there, wave the Manx flag and show people what we’re about.’