The re-opening of one of the island’s best-loved community facilities was marked by a special family fun day on Saturday.
The former Family Library in Westmoreland Road, Douglas, is now reopen as the Manx Family Centre under the guidance of the newly formed Manx Family Community Association, an independent charity.
The family fun day took place from 10.30am to 4pm, featuring crafts, games, books and music.
Activities included ‘Stickyfingers’ craft sessions, parachute games, ‘Jolly Music’ sessions, and a wide range of toys and games. Glitter tattoos and a raffle with a family hamper prize also featured.
In the coming weeks, the centre will relaunch its bibliotherapy and mobile library services, with extended opening hours to support community groups, charities and local businesses needing space for meetings or activities.
The Manx Family Centre will work with organisations including Manx Mencap, Sight Matters, Isle Listen, Live at Home, and Autism in Mann to strengthen local outreach and support.
Director Jennie Thompson said: ‘The reopening has been made possible through the generosity and belief of islanders. We wouldn’t be here without the support from suppliers, government and individuals who gave so generously, both online and directly to the centre.’
The Family Library was originally part of the Isle of Man Government’s public library provision but was one of several services cut in 2011 following the loss of a share of VAT income from the UK.
Since then, it has operated as an independent charity, supported by donations and limited public funding.
However, the facility announced in the Spring that it was plans to close its doors permanently on July 31 after 14 years of operation, blaming rising costs and declining income.
However, following strong public support, new funding and charitable status, the centre’s team has relaunched the facility with expanded opportunities for learning, connection and community support.