Dance group Perree Bane recently represented the Isle of Man at the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod in North Wales.
The Eisteddfod is a globally recognised cultural event that this year welcomed performers from 23 countries.
Invited to showcase traditional Manx dance, the group performed and led workshops throughout the festival grounds and the town of Llangollen.
Their performances, held in a variety of settings from public courtyards to busy streets, introduced international audiences to Manx heritage through music and movement.
A key moment of the trip included a workshop at a local Welsh high school, where students participated in learning Manx dance.
‘It was a joy to see how keen the students were to explore Manx culture,’ said Ben Harris, chair of Perree Bane.
‘Dance and music are powerful tools for cultural connection.’
Formed in 1982, Perree Bane is a Manx traditional dance, music and song group based in Castletown.
The group has roughly 50 members of all ages with a strong children’s section who also perform as a group in their own right.
The name ‘Perree Bane’ is Manx Gaelic for ‘White Jacket’, which the men wear along with their Loaghtan wool trousers.
The group faced high temperatures during their performances, with weather reaching 32°C.
Dancing in traditional Manx costumes - made with thick wool - proved challenging under the conditions.
Dancer Carol Hayes said: ‘It’s not every day you dance in thick wool on what felt like the hottest day of the year, but sharing our heritage made it all worthwhile.’
The visit highlighted the role of cultural exchange in preserving and promoting the Isle of Man’s traditional arts.
Organisers and audiences responded positively to the Manx presence, with many expressing interest in learning more about the island’s customs.
Perree Bane has extended thanks to the Isle of Man Arts Council and Steam Packet Company for their support, which helped make the trip possible.
The group also acknowledged the Llangollen Eisteddfod organisers and the many attendees who engaged with their performances and workshops.
A spokesperson from Perree Bane commented: ‘We would like to extend special thanks to the Isle of Man Arts Council and Steam Packet Isle of Man for their generous support.
‘We also thank the organisers of the Eisteddfod and all who joined in learning about the rich traditions of the Isle of Man.
‘The group looks forward to welcoming fellow dancers and cultural enthusiasts to the island — and to many more opportunities to share the joy of Manx dance across the world.’
Perree Bane perform at a variety of different festivals across the UK, including the Cwlwm Celtaidd in Wales, next month’s Festival Interceltique de Lorient in Brittany, the Furness Tradition Festival in Ulverston, England, the Sidmouth Folk Week in England and the Lowender Peran in Cornwall.
The group’s aim is to is to ‘keep alive and to some extent extend the repertoire of traditional Manx dances’.