A Manx DJ is preparing to entertain a crowd of 8,000 at one of the UK’s biggest music festivals.
Neil Cowie, resident DJ at the 1886 Bar in Douglas, will spin the decks at the Isle of Wight festival later this month, headlining at the Electric Love arena.
This will be the second year in a row Neil – performing at Nomadic Neil Twists the 80s & 90s - has played at the festival where he will play remixes of 80s, 90s and early 2000s classics with a modern twist.
‘Around 85,000 people come to the festival which is quite well attended by people from the Isle of Man,’ Neil explained ‘and I have had people tell me they will see me there!
‘There are nine arenas at the Isle of Wight and I will be playing at Electric Love which is the third biggest.
‘I will be playing tunes based around the 80s, 90s and 2000s and it is a retro arena. It is a pretty amazing place with dance podiums. The likes of Kimberly Wyatt (Pussycat Dolls) has performed there and Denise Van Outen will be doing a set on the Friday night.
Landing such a gig involved Neil taking a punt and getting in touch with the organisers of the Electric Love arena.
‘I got in touch with the people at Electric Love,’ he said, ‘and they asked me to send over a USB stick with samples of my work and they booked me immediately.’
Neil will be performing on the Sunday night as he helps close out the festival in style.
‘I always pray for a bit of rain so we get more people coming into the tent,’ he said. ‘It is a big deal to be playing a gig that big and I don’t think there have been many Manx bands or DJs who have headlined at an arena like this at a big festival.
‘I play classic 80s, 90s and 2000s songs but add a bass line and beat from 2024. They are also allowing me to delve into a little 70s disco as well. It is a nostalgia trip but with a hard dance edge.’
Neil admits he has never played to such a big crowd before but revels in the atmosphere it creates.
‘This is certainly the biggest crowd I have played to,’ he said. ‘There is a really professional set-up too with a huge sound system and a massive lighting display.
‘I am chuffed to bits to be asked back and really honoured. I must have done something right last year!
‘It felt absolutely amazing last year, just to have that number of people standing in front of you getting into the groove and seeing their reaction. It was special.’
Neil is working on his set and has had plenty of gigs over the TT period to try it out and hone it. Once he is back from the Isle of Wight he will be prepping for the Full Moon Festival at the end of the month when he will be playing alongside Sammy J Sax.