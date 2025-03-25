The Manx Family Concerts series of events is set to return this weekend with a new show titled ‘Little Listeners’.
After the success of ‘Charlie Cook’s Favourite Book’ and ‘Brass Bonanza’, the team will head to Port Erin on Saturday, March 29 to give an introduction to the ‘enchanting’ sounds of flute and harp.
Featuring highly acclaimed harpist Georgina Graham and flautist Heather Daykin, those attending the ‘Little Listeners’ concert will experience a variety of styles with plenty of opportunities to engage and interact with the music.
Known for their wide-ranging family-friendly adventures across the island, more than 3,000 people have attended Manx Family Concerts events over the last year.
A spokesperson from Manx Family Concerts said: ‘Designed for children of all ages in a relaxed atmosphere suitable for all, the concerts introduce youngsters to music and story-telling in an interactive and family-friendly setting, providing a chance for the audience to engage with the music and hear and explore live instruments up close.
‘An afternoon of creative quality time, playing and listening to music awaits.’
‘Little Listeners: Flute and Harp’ takes place at St. Catherine's Church in Port Erin with performances at 1pm and 3pm, all supported by the Isle of Man Arts Council and Ellan Vannin Chiropractic Clinic.
Tickets are priced at £6 for adults, £4 for children and £20 for a group (two adults and two children).
To find out more and purchase tickets, you can visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/manxfamilyconcerts
The next Manx Family Concerts event has also been announced, with ‘Mr Big’ taking place at Port St Mary Town Hall on Sunday, June 8.