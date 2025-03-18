The Manx Festival Chorus is set to perform two contrasting choral works on the same afternoon this weekend.
The Chorus will begin the concert with a performance of the ‘Messe de solennelle de Sainte Cecile’ by Charles Gounod.
This was the French composer’s first major work and is dedicated to Saint Cecilia, the patron saint of music.
There are six movements for the choir with three soloists performing: Karen Elliott (soprano), Lorcan O’Mahony (tenor) and Graham Crowe (bass), accompanied on the organ by John Riley with Graham Kirkland as the conductor.
The second choral work is entitled ‘Feel the Spirit’ by English composer Sir John Rutter and is a cycle of seven familiar spirituals which are scored for a mezzo soprano solo, mixed choir and piano accompaniment.
A spokesperson from the Manx Festival Chorus commented: ‘The moods range from exuberant to sombre and dark, evoking the depth of feelings for which the spirituals are noted.’
The soloist is the very talented Jane Murray who will be accompanied on the keyboards by Marilyn Kissack and Graham Kirkland. The choir will be conducted by their musical director John Riley.
One of the longest-running choirs in the island, the chorus first performed the oratorio together on December 18, 1968, with a showcase concert for the BBC, and has remained a ‘much-loved and admired musical institution’ in the island ever since, regularly performing two concerts each year.
The chorus celebrated its 50th anniversary back in 2018 with a performance of Handel’s ‘The Messiah’, meaning that this is now its 57th year of performing.
The concert will take place this Sunday, March 23 at 3pm in St George’s Church, Douglas, with tickets costing £10 for adults and £2 for students, payable on the door.