Eclectic Manx language band Clash Vooar are releasing their latest album this weekend.
Pulled by the Stars will be available from Easter Sunday on music streaming platforms and CD.
Its ten tracks include songs about mythical figures, Tynwald Day, the environment, relationships, and even a cosmic train, all with unique, energetic arrangements.
Lead singer and songwriter, Aalin Clague, said: ‘It’s been an exciting process seeing the project coming together and we’re delighted to be able to share our music and culture with interested listeners!”
The album artwork features a silhouette of a wren on a gatepost in front of South Barrule overlooked by a starry sky, created by artist Bruno Cavellec, incorporating references to Manannan and Tehi Tegi.
A booklet accompanying the CD gives lyrics in Manx and side by side translations, ideal for anyone wanting to sing along or improve their Manx!
Clash Vooar have been aided by the Malcolm Scott Dickinson Trust for a grant supporting the professional mixing and mastering, and artwork for the album.
The launch event at Noa has already be sold out but there’s an extra free gig at 8pm on Easter Monday in the Whitehouse in Peel featuring special guest, Brian Brough.
You can find the new album online on streaming platforms and in the Mannin Music Shop in Peel.