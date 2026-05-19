What began in January as an ambitious cultural celebration, Blein ny Gaelgey - Year of the Manx Language has rapidly grown into a movement fuelled by community spirit and cultural pride.
Culture Vannin says more than 30 community-led events have already taken place, with thousands of people encountering, hearing and using the language in new and meaningful ways.
Among the initiatives already launched are the new ‘Gaelg Aboo!’ Scouts and Girlguiding badge, while the ‘Mind Your Language’ exhibition at the Manx Museum continues to attract strong visitor numbers.
Beginners’ courses and new online learning programmes are also helping more people connect with Manx language and culture.
Social media workshops led by Welsh language content creator Doctor Cymraeg have meanwhile brought additional creative energy and new audiences to the programme.
This year’s Manx Folk Awards also attracted a record 2,200 entries from 28 schools – representing a 65% increase on last year’s participation figures.
Manx is also becoming increasingly visible in everyday life, with rising demand for translations for signage, branding and products, while businesses and organisations continue exploring bilingual projects and workplace initiatives.
Culture Vannin’s Year of the Manx Language co-ordinator Tiffany Kerruish said: ‘One of the Year’s standout moments so far was the spectacular Manx-themed drone display over Douglas Bay. It perfectly captured the energy, pride and growing confidence surrounding the language, and we’re excited to see that momentum continue throughout the rest of the year.’
The ‘Mannin Aboo!’ passport initiative is also encouraging people to explore the Island through Manx language and culture, with 15,000 passports distributed and 96 destinations taking part.
Events organised by Culture Vannin have been supported by the Domestic Event Fund.