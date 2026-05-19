What began in January as an ambitious cultural celebration, Blein ny Gaelgey - Year of the Manx Language has rapidly grown into a movement fuelled by community spirit and cultural pride.

Culture Vannin says more than 30 community-led events have already taken place, with thousands of people encountering, hearing and using the language in new and meaningful ways.

Among the initiatives already launched are the new ‘Gaelg Aboo!’ Scouts and Girlguiding badge, while the ‘Mind Your Language’ exhibition at the Manx Museum continues to attract strong visitor numbers.

Beginners’ courses and new online learning programmes are also helping more people connect with Manx language and culture.

Social media workshops led by Welsh language content creator Doctor Cymraeg have meanwhile brought additional creative energy and new audiences to the programme.

This year’s Manx Folk Awards also attracted a record 2,200 entries from 28 schools – representing a 65% increase on last year’s participation figures.

Manx is also becoming increasingly visible in everyday life, with rising demand for translations for signage, branding and products, while businesses and organisations continue exploring bilingual projects and workplace initiatives.

Culture Vannin’s Year of the Manx Language co-ordinator Tiffany Kerruish said: ‘One of the Year’s standout moments so far was the spectacular Manx-themed drone display over Douglas Bay. It perfectly captured the energy, pride and growing confidence surrounding the language, and we’re excited to see that momentum continue throughout the rest of the year.’

The ‘Mannin Aboo!’ passport initiative is also encouraging people to explore the Island through Manx language and culture, with 15,000 passports distributed and 96 destinations taking part.

With major events still planned across the Island, alongside the biggest-ever Manx Summer School and September’s Cooish Vooar – Manx Language Festival, the Year of the Manx Language looks set to continue building excitement and visibility around Manx throughout 2026.

Events organised by Culture Vannin have been supported by the Domestic Event Fund.

For more information visit: yearofmanx.im

Lily Joy Lancashire Treisht26 project as part of Mind Your Language exhibition at the Manx Museum
Lily-Joy Lancashire created a stop motion animated short film as part of the Mind Your Language exhibition at the Manx Museum (Culture Vannin)
Drones over Douglas Bay
A scene from the Manx language themed drone show over Douglas Bay (Culture Vannin)
5th Douglas Brownies with Gaelg Aboo! badge
The 5th Douglas Brownies with the Gaelg Aboo! badge (Culture Vannin)
Doctor Cymraeg and students
Doctor Cymraeg delivers a lecture to island students (Culture Vannin)
Mannin Aboo Passports
The ‘Mannin Aboo!’passports (Culture Vannin)
International Mother Languages Day
Performers during an International Mother Languages Day event which took place at the Loch Promenade Methodist Church in Douglas earlier this year (Culture Vannin)
Student from Bunscoill Rhumsaa with Manx stickers on his jumper
A student from Bunscoill Rhumsaa with Manx stickers on his jumper (Culture Vannin)
Scran & Friends performing at the Villa
Scran & Friends performing at the Villa Gaiety (Culture Vannin)