Demolition of the former Castletown Golf Links Hotel is ‘progressing well’, according to contractors CCJ.
The final two phased of asbestos removal is nearing completion, allowing the remaining buildings on the site to be taken down.
CCJ managing director Derek Clarkson said: ‘The Golf Links Hotel demolition continues to progress well, with phases 1-4 asbestos removal now complete.
‘Demolition works to the rear pool, sauna, changing areas, golf bar and lounge, and ballroom have all been completed, with the main hotel building demolition also advancing steadily.
‘We are now completing the final two asbestos removal phases, which will allow the remaining demolition works to progress through to completion.
‘Throughout the project, strong focus remains on environmental management, waste segregation, recycling, and maintaining the highest safety standards on site.’
He added: ‘Over the coming weeks, some of the most critical demolition phases will continue, alongside ongoing sorting, clearance, and environmentally responsible disposal of demolition materials.’
An emergency demolition on the eyesore former hotel got under way in February - amid fears that the building posed an immediate risk to public safety.
It has been a blight on an area of outstanding natural beauty for years.
And there had been issues with intruders breaking into the old building, causing further damage and putting themselves at risk.
Owner Philip Vermuelen, managing director of Langness Golf Course Ltd, says he wants to submit plans this year for the redevelopment of the site as a 5* luxury hotel and restaurant.
Fort Island Road has been closed to vehicles to allow controlled access for construction traffic.
The Golf Links Hotel closed in 2007 and the site sold to Dandara in 2012 which submitted plans in 2017 for a multi-million-pound hotel and flats scheme.
This was rejected by planners in 2021, that decision upheld on appeal in 2023. The site was sold last year to Langness Golf Course Ltd.