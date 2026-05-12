Anagh Coar Primary School has marked its 50th anniversary this term with a series of celebrations reflecting on five decades of education and community life since its first pupil was registered on April 26, 1976.
The celebrations began with two special assemblies held ahead of the milestone weekend, with pupils and staff dressing in outfits representing styles from the past five decades - transforming the school into a colourful reflection of its history.
The assemblies also featured music spanning the years, with pupils performing songs including ‘Love Is All Around’ by Wet Wet Wet, ‘Happy’ by Pharrell Williams and ‘Golden’ from the K-Pop Demon Hunters film.
Rob Coole, executive headteacher, said: ‘We had to sing this song with it being our golden anniversary! The children all performed brilliantly and did the school proud.’
The events were attended by the Mayor of Douglas, along with the school’s first headteacher, Miss Norma Cowell, who received a warm welcome from pupils and staff.
Further celebrations took place on Friday, May 8, when the school hosted a party for its current 96 pupils. The event featured party food, music from the 1970s and 1980s and a slideshow of photographs documenting the school’s history over the past half-century.
The celebrations concluded with a birthday cake and a group rendition of ‘Happy Birthday Dear Anagh Coar’.
To continue marking the anniversary, the school has created a series of displays in its hall featuring photographs and memorabilia from throughout its history.
The displays will be open to the public from 4pm to 6pm on Thursday, June 11 and Friday, June 12. They will remain in place until the summer holidays, and visitors unable to attend during the open sessions can arrange alternative viewing times by contacting the school at [email protected]