From family-friendly bingo to bonnag baking and cocktail making, this year’s Manx language festival aims to cater for all ages and interests.
A total of 21 events will take place at venues across the island for Cooish, which takes place from Wednesday, November 1 to Sunday, November 5.
Ruth Keggin Gill, Manx language development officer for Culture Vannin, said: ‘Whatever your age, and whatever your level of Manx, we would love to see you.’
Absolute beginners can enjoy a range of events, from open classes and workshops through to song and music nights, and there are events pitched at confident speakers too.
There are also events for little ones, with an easy Manx songs and rhymes sessions for parents and tots, run by Mini Musicians by Mannin Music.
Bunscoill Ghaelgagh, in St John’s, will host the premiere of their productions, Lhiannan Shee and Lioar y Doofyr at St John’s Mill, in St John’s, on Wednesday, November 1.
The audience are encouraged to come dressed ready for a movie premiere.
Jo Callister and Adam Horne will host a bonnag baking session in Manx at Juliette’s, in Peel, on Thursday, November 2.
Tantaran will host guided walks around Ramsey on Friday, November 3.
The evening will see a nostalgia-filled song night at the Royal Chapel hall in St John’s as Mooinjer Veggey relive 25 years of rhymes and songs.
There will be lots going on for all the family in Castletown on Saturday, November 4,from 10am to 3pm.
Cooish, Cappan as Croo will take place at the Civic Hall, Art Squared, and The George.
Ruth said: ‘One of the meanings of cooish is a cosy chat, cappan is the word for cup – indicating that there will be tea and coffee aplenty! And croo means to create in Manx.’
The event will host a multitude of workshops, from Manx Christmas song workshops led by Ruth, through to art and craft workshops featuring the use of Manx Gaelic words, hosted by Eve Adams at Art Squared.
There will be stalls with Manx language crafts, books and language organisations to give everyone the opportunity to find out more about Manx.
Meanwhile, that evening will see a cocktail-making workshop and mini distillery tour hosted by Jo and Adam in Manx at the Fynoderee Distillery, in Ramsey.
And Kiaull as Gailck will see Manx chat, tunes and cocktails at The Fyn Bar.
The closing day of the festival on Sunday, November 5, will start at the iMuseum, in Douglas, with the Ned Maddrell lecture, an academic lecture in English about the Manx language.
Dr Christopher Lewin of the University of Galway and Peadar Ó Muircheartaigh of the University of Edinburgh will present ‘Language, faith, society: preaching in Manx in the 17th to 19th centuries’. The lecture will be followed by a panel discussion, hosted by the Manx Language Research Group, on ‘what’s next for Manx research’.
The Cooish will come to a close with a family-friendly bingo night, Oie Vingo, held at the Corrin Hall, in Peel.
Find the full festival programme online at www.learnmanx.com/ cooish or keep an eye out for one of the printed programmes.