A Ramsey man has admitted stealing £66,000 over five years while working at the Western Civic Amenity Site.
Michael Raphael Rose appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood on January 20, pleading guilty to fraud by abuse of position.
The 60-year-old, who lives at Fairway Drive, admitted creating false invoices and transferring money from the amenity site account to his own, between August 2020 and February 2025.
Prosecuting advocate Kathryn Johnson submitted that the case should be sentenced at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Rose, who is listed as manager of the site on Linkedin, was represented by advocate David Reynolds, who agreed the case should be committed.
The defendant will appear at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on January 30.
Bail continues.